NCAA Tournament ROUND OF 32 & Sweet 16

Thirty-two teams are out, and 32 remain in the 2019 Div1 NCAA tournament. Except for the games played at BYU, all second round games are scheduled for Friday, November 22 at campus sites, with the round of sixteen immediately following on Sunday, November 24.

Quarterfinal matches will be played at campus sites TBA on November 29 and 30, and then the Div1 College Cup (aka the Final Four) will be held at San Jose’s Avaya Stadium. Tickets are on sale now for the December 6 semifinals and December 8 championship game, both of which will air live, most likely on ESPNU.



STANFORD BRACKET

Cagan Stadium, Stanford, CA

FRIDAY

Penn State (4) vs. Arizona, 6 pm CT

https://pac-12.com/womens-soccer/event/2019/11/22/penn-state



Stanford (1) vs. Hofstra, 9 pm CT

https://pac-12.com/womens-soccer/event/2019/11/22/hofstra-stanford

SUNDAY

Penn State vs. Stanford, 3 pm CT





South Field, Provo, UT

THURSDAY

Arkansas (3) vs. NC State, 4 pm CT

https://wccsports.com/watch/?id=6106235644001



BYU (2) vs. Louisville, 7 pm CT

https://www.byutv.org/livetv

SATURDAY

NC State vs. BYU, 7 pm CT

https://www.byutv.org/livetv (requires account, but free to sign up)



FLORIDA STATE BRACKET



Seminole Soccer Complex, Tallahasee, FL

FRIDAY

Washington (4) vs. South Florida, 1 pm CT

espn3.com

Florida State (1) vs. Brown, 4 pm CT

ACC Network Xtra

SUNDAY

Florida State (1) vs South Florida, 12 pm CT

ACC Network Xtra

Annenberg Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

FRIDAY

Wisconsin (3) vs. Duke, 7 pm CT

https://pac-12.com/live/ucla-3



UCLA (2) vs. Clemson, 10 pm CT

https://pac-12.com/live/ucla-3

SUNDAY

Wisconsin vs. UCLA, 6 pm CT





VIRGINIA BRACKET



Klockner Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

FRIDAY

West Virginia vs. Central Connecticut, 3 pm CT

espn3.com

Virginia (1) vs. Washington State, 6 pm CT

ACC Network Xtra

SUNDAY

West Virginia vs. Washington State, 4 pm CT

Eugene E. Stone III Stadium, Columbia, SC

FRIDAY

Kansas (3) vs. Xavier, 2 pm CT

espn3.com



South Carolina (2) vs. Notre Dame, 5 pm CT

SEC Network +/ESPN Plus

SUNDAY

Kansas vs. South Carolina, 1 pm CT

SEC Network +/ESPN Plus

NORTH CAROLINA BRACKET



Dorrance Field, Chapel Hill, NC

FRIDAY

Texas Tech (4) vs Michigan, 2 pm CT

espn3.com

North Carolina (1) vs. Colorado, 5 pm CT

ACC Network Xtra

SUNDAY

North Carolina (1) vs. Michigan, 12 pm CT

ACC Network Xtra



McAlister Field, Los Angeles, CA

FRIDAY

Oklahoma State (3) vs. Santa Clara, 10 am CT

https://pac-12.com/live/usc



USC (2) vs. Texas A&M, 12:30 pm CT

Facebook

SUNDAY

USC (2) vs Santa Clara, 3:30 pm CT

https://pac-12.com/live/pac-12-plus

