NCAA Tournament Elite 8

It’s down to just eights teams in the 2019 NCAA Div1 tournament. The four quarterfinal matches will be played this Friday, November 29 at campus sites noted below, and the winners head to the Div1 College Cup (aka the Final Four) the following weekend at San Jose’s Avaya Stadium.

Tickets are on sale now for the December 6 semifinals and December 8 championship game, all of which will air live on ESPNU. If you don’t have cable access to ESPNU, the games will also stream via Hulu (1-month free trial), YouTube TV (7-day free trial) and Sling (currently 40% off). Note that the games will NOT be available via ESPN Plus. You can watch them on the ESPN app only if you have cable or other streaming authentication.

The four Friday quarterfinals

Defending champions Florida State host 2013 winner UCLA in the first quarterfinal. Kickoff is 1 pm CT in Tallahasee. Game will be live on ACC Network Extra (available on Sling).

Perennial winner North Carolina faces 2016 champion USC at 5 pm CT in Chapel Hill. Game streams live on ACC Network Xtra (available on Sling).

The winners of these two matches will meet in the semifinals on Friday, December 6 in San Jose.

+ + +

Two-time national champion Stanford takes on BYU at home at 5 pm CT. BYU is the only undefeated team at this point in the season. The game wil stream live on on Pac-12.com.

And In the only quarterfinal not featuring a previous tournament champion, South Carolina hosts Washington State at home at 5 pm CT. Game will air on SEC Network Plus (available via ESPN Plus).

The winners of these two matches will meet in the semifinals on Friday, December 6 in San Jose.

