2019 Keeper Notes NWSL Almanac Available for Pre-Order

The 2019 edition of the Keeper Notes NWSL Almanac is now available for pre-order at a discounted price of $24.99.

The latest version of the comprehensive guide to all seven seasons of the NWSL will be approximately 350 pages featuring lots of color photos by Keeper Notes photographers, and is scheduled to be ready to ship by December 17.

The Keeper Notes NWSL Almanac includes:

• Complete player registry noting games played, games started, minutes played, goals, assists, draft info

• Coach registry noting wins, losses, ties, honors

• Chapter for each season with results of all games, stat leaders, draft details, list of allocated players, end-of-season award winners, game reports for playoff games and attendance data

• All-time stat leaders for regular season and playoffs

• Section for all clubs (current and former) with all-time results, club leaders, honors by season, list of all-time jersey numbers & styles

• “Et Cetera” section listing all NWSL players capped by the USWNT, all-time NWSL players by national team, all-time penalty kick attempts & goals, historical draft data, all-time top attendance lists and more

Got a question about the almanac, or a suggestion for a stat that should be included? Contact Jen Cooper, publisher of the Keeper Notes NWSL Almanac.

Pre-sale pricing ends on December 10, so place your order now. After December 10, the price of the printed almanac will be $28.99. Note that shipping charges are separate. Only shipping within the US is available at this time.

The last few copies of last year’s Keeper Notes NWSL Almanac, featuring all the stats from 2013 through 2018 seasons, are available for purchase for a reduced rate. Please email Jen Cooper if you would like to purchase a 2018 Almanac and pre-order the 2019 edition at the same time.

And check out snippets of several previous editions of the almanac at Issuu.com.

