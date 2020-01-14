2020 NWSL Draft Details

IF YOU’RE IN HOUSTON

Join the Keeper Notes gang on Thursday, January 16 at the Phoenix on Westheimer to watch the live stream of the annual NWSL College Draft on the big screen, beginning at 10 am CT. The Dash’s draft picks (#18 and #22 overall) should occur between 11:15 am and 12:30 pm — perfect timing for lunch at the Phoenix! Keeper Notes reporter Hal Kaiser will be live tweeting from the Phoenix, and there will be special “fan” prizes (hint, hint) for the first 10 fans to show up. The Dash digital content team will also be on site. Join the Keeper Notes gang on Thursday, January 16 at theto watch the live stream of the annual NWSL College Draft on the big screen, beginning at 10 am CT. The Dash’s draft picks (#18 and #22 overall) should occur between 11:15 am and 12:30 pm — perfect timing for lunch at the Phoenix! Keeper Notes reporterwill be live tweeting from the Phoenix, and there will be(hint, hint) for the first 10 fans to show up. The Dash digital content team will also be on site.

IF YOU’RE IN BALTIMORE

Head to the Head to the Baltimore Convention Center to watch the draft in person along with the Spirit Squadron, the supporters group of the Washington Spirit. The NWSL draft is free and open to the public (although the rest of the United Soccer Coaches convention is not). The draft will take place in the ballroom of the Convention Center (400 level).

IF YOU’RE ELSEWHERE

NWSL’s YouTube and Facebook pages beginning 10 am CT. If you can’t watch it live, look for the stream to be archived on YouTube later in the day. You can watch the live stream of the NWSL College Draft onbeginning 10 am CT. If you can’t watch it live, look for the stream to be archived on YouTube later in the day.

DRAFT RESOURCES

DRAFT PROCEDURE

(to be confirmed)

TOTAL PICKS: 36 (four rounds of 9 each)

FIRST ROUND: 5 minutes per pick

OTHER ROUNDS:

BREAKS: 10 minutes between 1st and 2nd rounds, 2 minutes between other rounds

TIMEOUTS: Each team allowed one 5-minute timeout; league may take administrative timeouts as needed

NOTES

Any player coming out of college or high school in the USA who wants to play for NWSL in 2020 must register for the draft. Otherwise that player is not eligible to play in the league until 2021. With the rule change made before last year’s draft, players may enter the draft without exhausting their NCAA eligibility or starting an NCAA career. Players selected in the draft are guaranteed a spot in preseason camp. All other players are free agents after the conclusion of the draft.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

