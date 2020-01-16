Houston Dash select Andrezjewski and Castaneda in NWSL College Draft

The Houston Dash entered today’s 2020 NWSL College Draft with two picks in hand, the 18th and 22nd overall after sending their natural 2nd round pick to Utah Royals for Katie Stengel.

While the trading was fast and furious with 4 of the first 5 picks in the 1st round changing hands multiple times, the Dash were not a mover, opting to stand pat. When their time to select a player finally rolled around at the end of the 2nd round, they went with University of North Carolina forward Bridgette Andrzejewski with the 18th pick, followed by UCLA forward/midfielder Chloe Castaneda.

Andrzejewski was a four year starter at North Carolina where she featured primarily as a right winger. Over the course of her career, she scored 28 goals with 21 assists, 6 goals and 8 assists in her senior year.

At 5’8″, she brings some height to the attack but is also described by college coach Anson Dorrance as quick and agile. With fellow alum Kealia Ohai having been traded to the Chicago Red Stars ten days ago, the Baltimore native brings the number of Tar Heels in the front line back up to one.

Upon getting drafted, Andrzejewski said, “It’s a dream come true, I’m actually from Baltimore so coming here and getting drafted is a dream come true.” She described herself as able to play either wing as well as either fullback spot, adding, “I’m ready to kick butt.”

With the 22nd pick, the Dash selected forward/midfielder Chloe Castaneda from UCLA. Castaneda played 80 games in college, starting 31 with most of those coming in her final two years. She scored 12 goals, half of those coming during her senior year, and added 9 assists.

Castaneda played in the U.S. youth national system at the U-17 level. She’ll brings versatility to the team and potentially a creative presence with her passing skills. She grew up in California, so the summer humidity of Houston may be a new experience for her.

With just over two months remaining until the start of the NWSL preseason, the Dash are not done with player additions as several new signings are in process and trades remain under discussion.

