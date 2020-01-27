Houston Dash acquire Erin Simon from West Ham United

The Houston Dash have acquired defender Erin Simon from West Ham United WFC through transfer under the NWSL’s new allocation money system. The move is the first known use of allocation money to complete a transfer since the system was announced in November 2019. The amount of the transfer fee paid to West Ham WFC has not been disclosed.

This will be Simon’s second stint in NWSL, having joined West Ham on September 14, 2018 after being waived by Sky Blue FC in May of that same year. She was a regular for West Ham WFC manager Matt Beard’s team during her first season, in England making 22 appearances in all competitions, starting in 16 of the club’s 20 matches in the FA-WSL.

After getting off to a strong start this season, she has been sidelined since October due to surgery for a persistent knee issue, but after a recovery stint at home had been back in London rehabbing with West Ham.

The New Jersey native went undrafted in 2016 following her time with Syracuse. She attended an open tryout with Sky Blue, was invited to preseason training and ultimately won a contract. Simon went on to have a surprising rookie campaign, making 18 appearances, all but one as a starter. She held her own within the league as an outside back and generally impressed.

She remained a starter entering the 2017 season, however after 7 games she suffered a left foot fracture that ended her season early. She began the 2018 season on the 45-day disabled list and was ultimately waived in May.

Simon brings versatility to the Dash backline. She played primarily as a fullback for Sky Blue and West Ham, but is able to play as a center back as well. Given that fullback was problem area for the team last year, however, it is likely that she is viewed by the team as a part of the solution.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

