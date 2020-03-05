2020 SheBelieves Standings Worksheet

The fifth edition of the SheBelieves Cup kicks off today with a doubleheader in Orlando. Japan will face Spain at 3:15 pm CT (live on espn3.com) and then the USWNT will take on 2019 SheBelieves champion England at 6 pm CT (live on ESPN2).

Download this handy SheBelieves standings Excel worksheet courtesy of Keeper Notes to keep track of the tournament standings. Simply fill in scores after the games and the standings will automatically update.

In this round robin competition, each win is worth 3 points, and each tie is worth 1. The tiebreakers are (in order): total goal differential, total goals scored, head-to-head and then Fair Play points (based on yellow & red cards received). Teams are allowed up to six substitutions per game.

2020 SHEBELIEVES CUP SCHEDULE

all times in ET – note Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend!

Thu 5-Mar 4:15 PM Spain Japan Orlando, FL ESPN3 7:00 PM USA England ESPN2 Sun 8-Mar 2:15 PM Japan England Harrison, NJ ESPN3 5:00 PM USA Spain ESPN Wed 11-Mar 5:15 PM England Spain Frisco, TX ESPN3 8:00 PM USA Japan ESPNews

Don’t have access to all ESPN channels? You can also watch the USA games on TUDN (formerly Univision Deportes) in Spanish, or sign up for FuboTV.

ALL-TIME SHEBELIEVES RESULTS

SBC 2016 2017 2018 2019 1 USA (3-0-0) FRA (2-1-0) USA (2-1-0) ENG (2-1-0) 2 GER (3-0-1) GER (1-1-1) ENG (1-1-1) USA (1-2-0) 3 ENG (0-1-2) ENG (1-0-2) FRA (1-1-1) JPN (1-1-1) 4 FRA (0-1-2) USA (1-0-2) GER (0-1-2) BRA (0-0-3) Tourney results shown as W-D-L

ALL-TIME SHEBELIEVES GOAL LEADERS

as of March 4, 2020

1 Ellen White ENG 4 Eugenie Le Sommer FRA 3 Alex Morgan USA 3 Megan Rapinoe USA 3 Toni Duggan ENG 2 Tobin Heath USA 2 Beth Mead ENG 2 Anja Mittag GER 2 Yuka Momiki JPN 2

2020 SheBelieves Cup rosters

