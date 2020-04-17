Must-Watch Woso – Links To Four Classics

In the latest episode of The Mixxed Zone, “The Keeper” Jen Cooper and longtime woso report Dan Lauletta review four significant women’s soccer matches that are “must-watch woso” for hardcore fans and newbies alike. Below are the links to the full match videos of each match. Enjoy the podcast, and enjoy the videos!

2003: WUSA Founders Cup III in San Diego

Washington Freedom vs. Atlanta Beat

Featured players: Abby Wambach, Mia Hamm, Charmaine Hooper, Briana Scurry, Steffi Jones, Siri Mullinix, Homare Sawa, Maribel Dominguez

2011: Women’s World Cup quarterfinal in Dresden, Germany

Brazil (Group D winner) vs. USA (Group C runner-up)

Featured players: Abby Wambach, Marta, Megan Rapinoe, Hope Solo, Christie Rampone, Ali Krieger

Full match video will be broadcast on Monday, April 20 on FIFAtv.

2014: NWSL regular-season match in Boyds, MD

Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars

Featured players: Christen Press, Lori Chalupny, Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger, Crystal Dunn, Abby Erceg, Melissa Tancredi, Karina LeBlanc, Lori Lindsey, Yael Averbuch, Diana Matheson

2016 NWSL semifinal in Portland

Portland Thorns (#1 seed) vs. Western NY Flash (#4 seed)

Featured players: Lynn Williams, Tobin Heath, Emily Sonnett, Lindsey Horan, Christine Sinclair, Samantha Mewis, Sabrina D’Angelo, Jessica McDonald, Nadia Nadim, Allie Long, Michelle Betos, Abby Dahlkemper

