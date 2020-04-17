NWSL, Olympics, USWNT, Women's World Cup, WoSo

Must-Watch Woso – Links To Four Classics

Washington Freedom 2003

The Washington Freedom celebrate winning the WUSA Founders Cup III (2003). Photo by Jen Cooper.

 

In the latest episode of The Mixxed Zone, “The Keeper” Jen Cooper and longtime woso report Dan Lauletta review four significant women’s soccer matches that are “must-watch woso” for hardcore fans and newbies alike. Below are the links to the full match videos of each match. Enjoy the podcast, and enjoy the videos!

 

2003: WUSA Founders Cup III in San Diego
Washington Freedom vs. Atlanta Beat
Featured players: Abby Wambach, Mia Hamm, Charmaine Hooper, Briana Scurry, Steffi Jones, Siri Mullinix, Homare Sawa, Maribel Dominguez

 

2011: Women’s World Cup quarterfinal in Dresden, Germany
Brazil (Group D winner) vs. USA (Group C runner-up)
Featured players: Abby Wambach, Marta, Megan Rapinoe, Hope Solo, Christie Rampone, Ali Krieger

Full match video will be broadcast on Monday, April 20 on FIFAtv.

 

2014: NWSL regular-season match in Boyds, MD
Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars
Featured players: Christen Press, Lori Chalupny, Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger, Crystal Dunn, Abby Erceg, Melissa Tancredi, Karina LeBlanc, Lori Lindsey, Yael Averbuch, Diana Matheson

 

2016 NWSL semifinal in Portland
Portland Thorns (#1 seed) vs. Western NY Flash (#4 seed)
Featured players: Lynn Williams, Tobin Heath, Emily Sonnett, Lindsey Horan, Christine Sinclair, Samantha Mewis, Sabrina D’Angelo, Jessica McDonald, Nadia Nadim, Allie Long, Michelle Betos, Abby Dahlkemper

 

