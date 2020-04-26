Must-Watch Woso – Links To NWSL Favorites

In the April 26 episode of The Mixxed Zone, “The Keeper” Jen Cooper talks to former NWSL player/curren broadcaster Jordan Angeli about her three favorite NWSL games that she played in, and also talks with NWSL play-by-play announcer Josh Tolle about his three favorite NWSL games that he called during the 2019 regular season (and he called more NWSL games last year than anyone else!). Below are the links to the full match videos of each match. Enjoy the podcast, and enjoy the videos!

JORDAN’S PICKS

April 2014: Washington Spirit vs. Western NY Flash

Jordan returns to the field after a 3-year absence dealing with injuries.

June 2014: Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit

In the intense atmosphere in Portland, Jordan is issued a second yellow late in the game (a cared meant for Tori Huster, but the ref misidentified Jordan) and earns Washington Spirit’s first-ever red card.

April 2015: Seattle Reign vs. Western NY Flash

In her first game for the Flash, Jordan scores the team’s lone goal in a tough defeat.

Josh’s 2019 NWSL favorites (as an announcer)

April 2019: SEA vs ORL

June 2019: UTA vs SKY

September 2019: WAS vs NC

JOSH’S PICKS

April 2019: Reign FC vs Orlando Pride

Undrafted rookie Bethany Balcer gets her first pro goal and Alanna Kennedy equalizes with a stunning bicycle kick. Full match video here.

July 2019: Utah Royals vs Sky Blue FC

Amy Rodriguez scores her fifth goal of the season with a near 50-yard run.

Full match video here.

September 2019: Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage

The Spirit come from behind to win their first-ever win over the North Carolina Courage.

Full match video here.

