Download the NWSL Challenge Cup first-round schedule

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup kicks off Saturday, June 27 in Utah. Keeper Notes has created a one-page printable PDF calendar featuring all 18 first-round matches for NWSL fans. The full tournament schedule is also available on the Keeper Notes WoSo Google calendar.

The tournament opener will air live on CBS at 10:30 am Utah time (9:30 am Pacific, 11:30 am Central, 12:30 pm Eastern) and will feature the winningest teams in the history of NWSL — 2-time champion North Carolina Courage (2018, 2019) and 2-time champion Portland Thorns (2013, 2017). Team rosters for the tournament should be available by June 23.

Every game of the tournament will air live on CBS All-Access in the USA & Canada, and via Twitch for all viewers outside of the USA & Canada. All games will re-air on CBS Sports in USA & Canada.

Every team will play four games in the first round. The top eight teams based on the final first-round standings will advance to the knockout stage. Quarterfinals will be played July 17 and 18, semifinals on July 22 and the NWSL Challenge Cup champion will ultimately be decided on Sunday, July 26. Both semifinals and the final will be played at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, the home of the Utah Royals.

If you’re in the Houston area, please join the Keeper Notes crew and lotsa Dash fans to watch all the Houston Dash games at the Phoenix on Westheimer. The Phoenix will show every Dash game on their outdoor big screen to allow for social distancing. All ages are welcome. There will be a free drawing at halftime of each watch party for soccery prizes. For more about the Dash, check out HoustonDashSoccer.com.

Download the Keeper PDF calendar of the NWSL Challange Cup first-round matches.

Stay tuned for a downloadable calendar for the knockout round.

