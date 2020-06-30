Download the NWSL Challenge Cup STANDINGS SHEET

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup is underway in Utah, so Keeper Notes has created an Excel standings sheet to help you get track of the tournament standings. Download the Excel file here (you may need to enable macros). After each game, simply enter the score and click on “recalculate standings.”

All eight teams advance to the knockout round which kicks off July 17, but the first-round standings will determine the quarterfinal match-ups (#1 seed plays #8, #2 plays #7, etc.). Tiebreakers are listed on the standings sheet.

The full tournament schedule is available on the Keeper Notes WoSo Google calendar and has been updated to reflect Orlando Pride’s withdrawal from the tournament. Every game will air live on CBS All-Access in the USA & Canada, and via Twitch for all viewers outside of the USA & Canada. All games will re-air on CBS Sports in USA & Canada. Stay tuned for re-air info for the international stream.

If you’re in the Houston area, please join the Keeper Notes crew and lotsa Dash fans to watch all the Houston Dash games at the Phoenix on Westheimer. The Phoenix will show every Dash game on their outdoor big screen to allow for social distancing. All ages are welcome. For more about the Dash, check out HoustonDashSoccer.com.

NWSL Challenge Cup standings sheet (Excel)

