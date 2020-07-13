DOWNLOAD the #NWSLChallengeCup bracket

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup is approaching the knockout stage, so Keeper Notes has created a downloadable PDF bracket for fans to use.

All eight teams advance to the knockout round which kicks off Friday, July 17. First-round standings determine the quarterfinal match-ups (#1 seed plays #8, #2 plays #7, etc.). Standings tiebreakers in order are: head-to-head (if applicable), goal differential, goals scored, yellow/red card accumulation, coin toss. North Carolina has already clinched the #1 seed.

Semifinals are Wednesday, July 22, and the championship match is set for Sunday, July 26.

The full tournament schedule is available on the Keeper Notes WoSo Google calendar. Every game will air live on CBS All-Access in the USA & Canada, and via Twitch for viewers outside of the USA & Canada. All games will re-air on CBS Sports in USA & Canada and can be re-watched on demand via CBS All-Access.

