NWSL Challenge Cup: One Last Look At Stats

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup is done and dusted, and an unlikely champion has claimed the (beer-filled) trophy sponsored by Budweiser. The Houston Dash, after six seasons without making the NWSL playoffs, won the finale Sunday 2-0 over the Chicago Red Stars to take home the club’s first trophy.

The Dash earned three straight clean sheets in the knockout stage to end the tournament with 4 shutouts overall and a goals-against-average of 0.86. Jane Campbell played every minute in goal for Houston, as she has for every Dash NWSL game since June 24, 2017.

Rachel Daly grabbed the tournament Golden Boot award with a stoppage-time assist on Shea Groom‘s breakaway goal, finishing with 3 goals and 2 assists in 7 games. That second assist gave her the edge over North Carolina’s Lynn Williams in the Golden Boot standings:

Rk Player Team G A Min 1 Daly HOU 3 2 614 2 Williams L NC 3 1 416 3 Groom HOU 3 1 585 4 Boquete UTA 1 2 405 5 Rodriguez A UTA 1 1 355 6 McCaskill CHI 1 1 374 7 Mewis S NC 1 1 379 8 Hatch WAS 1 1 381 9 Debinha NC 1 1 419 10 St. Georges CHI 1 1 447 11 Mewis K HOU 1 1 558

The Challenge Cup final featured the tournament’s first penalty-kick attempt and goal during regulation. Canadian Sophie Schmidt stepped up to take the kick, and converted her first NWSL goal since 2014, when she played for Sky Blue FC. Alyssa Naeher was in goal for Chicago, facing her 21st PK attempt (not including shootouts) in her NWSL career, more than any other keeper. Schmidt’s goal was the earliest goal scored in the tournament (5th minute).

Houston center back Katie Naughton played every minute of the Dash’s seven tournament games, the only field player to do so. Naughton helped the defense set a new club record for consecutive minutes without conceding a goal — the record now stands at 344 minutes. The previous club record was 315 shutout minutes, set back in May/June 2015.

Shea Groom‘s stoppage time goal to seal the victory for the Dash was just the third second-half stoppage goal of the tournament, and the only one of those three not to be a game-winner. North Carolina’s Lynn Williams scored in the 4th minute of stoppage time to secure a win against Portland in the Challenge Cup opener, and Bethany Balcer of OL Reign scored in the 91st minute against Utah for the team’s only win of the tourney.

Three tournament awards were announced the Saturday before the final. These were determined by a media vote:

MVP – Rachel Daly, Houston

Golden Glove – Kailen Sheridan, Sky Blue FC

Future Legend – Ashley Sanchez, Washington Spirit

The Challenge Cup Best XI was announced at halftime of the championship game. This list was determined by votes from players (40%), coaches (20%), media (20%) and fans (20%). Voting ended on Thursday, July 23.

GOALKEEPER – Britt Eckerstrom, Portland Thorns

DEFENDERS – Jaelene Daniels, Abby Erceg, Julie Ertz, Casey Short

MIDFIELDERS/FORWARDS – Rachel Daly (HOU), Debinha (NC), Shea Groom (HOU), Lindsay Horan (POR), Rose Lavelle (WAS), Lynn Williams (NC)

Individual stat leaders:

SHOTS – Lynn Williams (NC), 23

SHOTS ON GOAL – Debinha (NC) & Lynn Williams (NC), 9

FOULS – Jennifer Cudjoe (NJ), 13

OFFSIDES – Rachel Daly (HOU), 8

CORNER KICKS – Sarah Woldmoe (NJ), 24

SAVES – Jane Campbell (HOU) & Kailen Sheridan (NJ), 21

