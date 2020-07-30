The Superfluous Dash Celebration Post

Way to go, Houston Dash, and way to go, Houston fans! The celebratory “drive thru” parade at BBVA Stadium yesterday ran over by more than 30 minutes due to the wonderfully large amount of cars lined up to honor the NWSL Challenge Cup champs. It’s been such a great week for Houston soccer fans so Keeper Notes wanted to post one more “story” to keep the Dash love train going.

Buy a Bayou City Republic CHAMPIONS scarf — just $20 each, courtesy of the Houston Dash supporters group. Or pay $25 for a scarf to help underwrite the cost of CHAMPIONS scarves for the entire Dash team. The scarves should be ready to ship by late August.

Be sure to check out the Mixxed Zone women’s soccer podcast hosted by Keeper Notes — the July 31 episode will recap all the action of the Challenge Cup semifinals and championship game, and includes a chat with Houston Dash defender Katie Naughton.

And have you subscribed to the City of Soccer podcast yet? It’s the official podcast of the Houston Dash & Dynamo. The most recent episode features Dash midfielder Kristie Mewis and head coach James Clarkson talking the NWSL Challenge Cup.

Get your own Houston Dash CHAMPIONS tshirt now from the official Dash store run by Soccer 4 All.

Did you know that Keeper Notes has published a Houston Dash almanac? It features lineups, stats, photos and more from every season of the team (2014 through 2019). And if you order a Dash almanac by August 14, you’ll get a free PDF update that will include 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup lineups, stats and photos! (Anyone who’s already ordered the current Dash almanac will automatically receive the update).

Keeper Notes Coverage of Dash at the NWSL Challenge Cup

The Dash Embrace The Clarkson Era

One Last Look at Stats

A Few Good Stats Before The Final Game

In The Bubble with Twila Kaufman

Air Groom

Special thanks to the Phoenix on Westheimer for hosting Dash watch parties for the NWSL Challenge Cup, and during every season since the first one in 2014! Join Dash fans at the Phoenix anytime the Dash, the Dynamo or the US national team is playing a game on TV.

Buy a HOLD IT DOWN mask

For each mask purchased, Grab Bag Masks will donate a mask to the Dynamo Charities in support of their efforts to keep the Houston youth soccer community safe during these difficult times.

Want to rewatch the Challenge Cup? For fans in the USA and Canada, all games are available on demand via CBS All-Access, which is $6/month after a one-week free trial. All other fans can rewatch matches at NWSLsoccer.com/replays.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

