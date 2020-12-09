WNT Jersey Masks to Benefit Soccer Without Borders

This is the first post in the Keeper Notes 2020 holiday shopping series. Look for other posts this month featuring soccer gift ideas: WoSo Tshirts – WoSo Books (December 15) – Unique Gifts (December 18) – Subscriptions (December 21).

ALL MASKS HAVE SOLD AS OF 12/15 except for Netherlands Mask #1, which is still listed on Ebay. Thanks to everyone who bid on the masks!

2020 could easily be known as the “Year of the Mask” (as well as many other, more serious titles). It’s been interesting to see the different variations that enterprising merchants have come up with since the start of the pandemic last March, and some of those styles have featured soccer designs. The Keeper’s favorite masks, of course, were the ones up-cycled from official club and national team jerseys by FootyMasks.

So to kick off this year’s holiday shopping series, Keeper Notes bought several 2019 Women’s World Cup jerseys from Soccer 4 All and shipped them off to FootyMasks to be converted into classy face coverings. Now those masks are available via Ebay auction as a fundraiser for Soccer Without Borders. Thirty percent of the sale price of each mask will go directly to Soccer Without Borders.

Auctions end on Tuesday, December 15 and masks will be shipped as soon as payment is submitted. Ebay auctions allow for international shipping, so fans from all over the world can bid on these masks.

Masks are shown below — only those with numbers are available for auction. Individual links are listed beneath each photo.

USA red masks (9 available)



USA red mask #1

USA red mask #2

USA white masks (4 available)

USA white mask #1

England burgundy masks (2 available)

England mask #1

England mask #2

France polka dot masks (8 available)

France mask #1

Australia yellow-green masks (10 available)

Australia mask #1

Netherlands orange masks (9 available)

Netherlands mask #1

