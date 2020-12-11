WoSo Holiday Shopping: Tees Galore

This is the second post in the Keeper Notes 2020 holiday shopping series. Look for other posts this month featuring soccer gift ideas: Jersey Masks – WoSo Books (December 15) – Unique Gifts (December 18) – Subscriptions (December 21).

The t-shirt — a practical gift and an easy way to support a team or cause close to your heart. And the options for woso tshirt designs (and sizes) are expanding all the time! Here are a few picks for t-shirt gifts for the woso fan in your life (and let’s be honest, for yourself). Got a special design or t-shirt site you think should be added to this list? Let the Keeper know.

In honor of this year’s two NWSL champions:

2020 Challenge Cup: Houston Dash

Sam / Davy, a Houston-based shop named in honor of Texas heroes Sam Houston & Davy Crockett, offer exclusive Houston Dash apparel, including a t-shirt with the new Dash logo embroidered on the sleeve. They also released a limited edition “This Circle Never F*cking Broke” Nike jersey in honor of Rachel Daly & the Dash.

2020 Verizon Community Shield: Portland Thorns

As winners of the Community Shield, the Thorns earned $25,000 (courtesy of Verizon) to give to a local business. The Thorns chose Mimi’s Fresh Tees, a Portland-based t-shirt company that amplifies tough social justice conversations and allows people to wear their truth (one design shown above). Mimi’s Fresh Tees has also recently collaborated with Portland forward Simone Charley.

In honor of the new NWSL franchises:

Racing Louisville FC crest tee(starts league play in 2021, design shown above)

Angel City FC (starts league play in 2022)

Plus the new but not really new franchise in KC … with 2 stars!

In support of the NWSL Players Association

Soccer Girl Problems collaborated with the NWSLPA to offer a “League of Women” tee (shown above). Half of all proceeds from sales of this tee are donated directly to the NWSL Players Association.

And here’s a link to the Black Lives Matter Nike tee (shown below) that NWSL players wore during warmups of each Challenge Cup match last summer.

Plus …

Tees by Breaking T

Officially licensed by the USWNT Players Association, the Breaking T USWNT collection offers custom designs honoring all your favorite U.S. national team players, including Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, the Mewii, Megan Rapinoe and more.



Tees by Keeper Notes

In addition to a 4-star tee honoring the league of the 2019 Women’s World Cup champions (shown at top), the current Keeper Notes tshirt collection includes designs honoring Sophie Schmidt, Shea Groom, the top players of Orlando Pride, a few of the top players of the Australia women’s national team and … KISS MY DASH.

NWSLshop.com is currently offering 20% off everything on the site if you use the GIFTS2020 code at checkout. They have tees for every club, for the league, and for the Challenge Cup.

And there are still official 2019 Women’s World Cup tshirts available, some for less than $7!

