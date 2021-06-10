The USWNT Summer Series Hits H-Town

The US women’s national team face Portugal at 7:30 pm CT tonight at BBVA Stadium as part of the 2021 WNT Summer Series, the last slate of friendlies for the Women’s World Cup champs before the final roster is named for the Tokyo Olympics. The Summer Series kicks off at 4:30 pm with Jamaica facing Nigeria. Tonight’s USWNT game marks the 12th time that the team has played in the Houston area, and the ninth time they’ve played at BBVA Stadium, home of the Houston Dash & Houston Dynamo.



DASH IN THE HOUSE

Dash midfielder Kristie Mewis and goalkeeper Jane Campbell are on the USA roster; defender Deneisha Blackwood will suit up for Jamaica. And keep an eye out for a few former Houston Dash folks – both Kayla McCoy (2019-20) and Satara Murray (2019) are on Jamaica’s roster, and Nigeria’s head coach is none other than Randy Waldrum, who led the Houston Dash from 2014 through May 2017.



WHEN & HOW TO WATCH

Thursday, June 10 in Houston

4:30 pm CT Jamaica vs Nigeria (USsoccer.com)

7:30 pm CT USA vs Portugal (Fox Sports 1)

Sunday, June 13 in Houston

6 pm CT Portugal vs Nigeria (USsoccer.com)

9 pm CT USA vs Jamaica (Fox Sports 1)

Wednesday, June 16 in Austin

8 pm CT USA vs Nigeria (ESPN2)

FAN RESOURCES

Tickets

AO Houston events at The Phoenix on Westheimer

Rosters

Soccer 4 All in-store sale – all USA gear 50% off

PREVIOUS USWNT GAMES IN HOUSTON

1996

As preparation for the first-ever women’s Olympic soccer tournament, the USWNT hosted two friendlies in Texas versus Sweden in February 1996. The second of the two fixtures was played at Clyde Abshier Stadium in Deer Park, and the Americans won 3-0 thanks to goals from Tisha Venturini, Tiffeny Milbrett and Cindy Parlow (also known as the current president of US Soccer).

2000

The team returned to Houston after 2000 Olympics as part of a 3-game friendly series. The December match versus Mexico was played at Robertson Stadium (the former UH football venue that later served as the first home for the Dynamo). More than 11,000 fans watched Mexico score its first-ever goal (courtesy of Maribel “Marigol” Dominguez) against the USWNT before two late goals from Cindy Parlow set the final score at 3-2.

2004

Again the USWNT came through Houston during a post-Olympic tour, but this time as gold medalists. The champ faced Ireland at Reliant Stadium (now NRG Stadium) in front of nearly 17,000 fans. Abby Wambach scored all the goals in the 5-0 win (with four assisted by Mia Hamm). Wambach’s performance marked just the fourth time in USWNT history that a player scored 5 goals in one game.

2012

Following a gold medal win in the London Olympics, the USWNT victory tour included a stop of the new BBVA Compass Stadium. A crowd of 15,643 saw the team defeat China 4-0 as Abby Wambach netted her 150th international goal and Heather O’Reilly assisted three goals.

2016

The Concacaf Olympic qualifying tournament came to the USA for the first time, and Houston’s BBVA Compass Stadium hosted all Group B games as well as the semifinals and final. In the group stage, Canadian legend Christine Sinclair scored her 159th international goal against Trinidad & Tobago to pass Mia Hamm for second place on the all-time int’l goalscoring chart. In the USA semifinal versus Trinidad & Tobago, Alex Morgan recorded a hat trick to lead the team to a 5-0 win and a berth in the Rio Olympics.

2017

The following year, the USWNT played two April friendlies in Texas against Russia — first in Frisco, and then in Houston. In the 5-1 win at BBVA, Rose Lavelle scored her first international goal, Crystal Dunn netted a brace and Jane Campbell earned her first senior cap in goal as a late sub for Ashlyn Harris.

2018

Just a few months after being traded from the Houston Dash to home state team Sky Blue FC, Carli Lloyd returned to H-Town and scored her 100th international goal. The crowd of 15,349 was treated to eight goals in the 6-2 win over Concacaf rival Mexico. Alex Morgan netted a brace and three youngsters earned their first caps – Haley Hanson (who had just joined the Dash), Hailie Mace and Tegan McGrady.

2020

Sixteen months ago, the Concacaf Olympic qualifying tournament came to Texas again, and this time the USWNT played all three group games at BBVA Stadium (renamed in 2019). They won all three by a margin of 18 to zero, with Lindsey Horan scoring five of the 18.

