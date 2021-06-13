The Brief History of USWNT vs. the Reggae Girlz

For their second game of the Summer Series, the USWNT face Jamaica tonight at BBVA Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is set for approximately 9:15 pm CT (live on FS1, which is also available via YouTubeTV and Fubo). There’s a chance that kickoff could be delayed due to the inclement weather that pushed the start of Portugal vs. Nigeria back to 6:30 pm (USsoccer.com/live).

Tonight’s #USAvJAM match will be the fourth meeting between the teams, and the first friendly. The USWNT and Jamaica have faced off twice in Women’s World Cup qualifying (1994, 2018) and also in qualifying or the 2008 Olympics. The USA won all three previous meetings by a combined score of 22-0.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

1994

The Americans first played the Reggae Girlz in Montreal, Quebec during the 1994 Concacaf tournament that served as qualifying for the 1995 Women’s World Cup. That tourney featured five teams playing a round-robin format, and the top two teams based on points qualified for Sweden 1995. The USWNt faced Jamaica in their third match and won 10-0, with Michelle Akers, Kristine Lilly and captain Carla Overbeck each netting a brace. Overbeck’s two goals that day were the first of her international career. The game marked the 6th time in USWNT history that the team reached double digits in scoring.



2008

The teams did not meet again for another 14 years — this time in the Olympic qualifying tournament played in Mexico. The USWNT defeated Jamaica 6-0 in the group stage to clinch the top seed for the semifinal round. Abby Wambach netted a brace, including a penalty-kick goal, in the victory. The Americans went on to win the semifinal 3-0 over Costa Rica to clinch an Olympic berth; Jamaica did not advance out of the group stage.

2018

It was another 10 years before USA and Jamaica met again. In October 2018, they faced off in Frisco, Texas in the semifinals of the Concacaf Women’s World Cup qualifying tournament. The USWNT topped Jamaica by a score of 6-0 to qualify for their eighth consecutive World Cup. Tobin Heath and Alex Morgan each scored two goals against Jamaica. The Reggae Girlz went on to play Panama in the third-place game, tying 2-2 and ultimately edging the Panamanians in the PK shootout to qualify for their first-ever World Cup.

