DOWLOAD the Olympic soccer bracket

The knockout stage of the Tokyo Olympic soccer tournament kicks off this Friday, so Keeper Notes has created a downloadable PDF bracket for woso fans to print and share.

The full tournament schedule is available on the Keeper Notes WoSo Google calendar. This calendar also includes all 2021 NWSL matches and other key women’s soccer events. Broadcast info for Olympic matches will be updated as info becomes available.

More Olympic soccer links

USsoccer.com Olympics landing page

Olympics.com women’s soccer page with stats & match reports

FIFA.com Olympics landing page

Download the Olympic women’s soccer bracket

