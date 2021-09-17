Houston Dash vs Tigres this Sunday at BBVA

This Sunday, the Houston Dash will make history as they become the first NWSL club to host a Liga BBVA Femenil side in an official friendly. The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup champions face off against current Mexican champion UANL TIgres on September 19 at 6 pm at BBVA Stadium.

Individual tickets: Available starting at $18 (note that this game is not part of the season-ticket package)

Group tickets: Buy at least 10 tickets (any price range) and get same quantity of tickets for either Dash home game in October — with no ticket fees! Call Jay Adelberg at 713-276-7529 for info.

TV: Live at 6 pm CT on Quest Texas 55

Streaming: Live at 6 pm CT on HoustonDash.com

This is not the first time for the Dash to take on a Mexican league opponent. Back in July 2018, the Houston played the Rayadas of Monterrey in an informal scrimmage at Houston Sports Park. Then, in October 2019, the Dash travelled south of the border to play Tigres in the second game of a doubleheader at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey, becoming the first NWSL team to play a game in Mexico. Nearly 9,000 fans stayed around after the first game for the Tigres-Dash clash.

The home team edged the Dash 2-1 in that 2019 friendly match, although then-captain Kealia Ohai gave Houston an early lead in the third minute with a close-range shot, assisted by Kristie Mewis. Tigres equalized off a Lizbeth Ovalle goal in the 71st minute (assisted by Katty Martinez) and then teammate Liliana Mercado converted the game-winner from the penalty spot in the 84th minute.

Goalkeeper Bianca Henninger started in goal for Houston and made fix saves on the night, before Jane Campbell subbed on in the 67th minute. Henninger retired in early 2020, so that match in Mexico turned out to be her final game. Also notable – Christine Nairn earned two yellows in the second half, so was ejected from the match in the 89th minute.

For this weekend’s match, the Dash will be without captain Rachel Daly (England) and the five other players currentlly with their national teams — Michelle Alozie (Nigeria), Jane Campbell (USA), Abby Dahlkemper (USA), Andrea Hauksdottir (Iceland) and Kristie Mewis (USA). Similarly, three members of the Tigres squad are currently with the Mexican national team — Maria Sanchez (who spent June on loan with the Dash), Nancy Antonio and Cristina Ferral.

2019 LINEUPS

Tigres UANL: Ofelia Solis; Karen Luna, Cristina Ferral, Greta Espinoza; Selena Cortes, Nancy Antonio, Nayeli Rangel, Belen Cruz; Jaqueline Ovalle, Liliana Mercado; Katty Martinez

Subs: Miah Zuazua, Natalia Gomez Junco, Mariana Elizondo, Vanessa Flores, Sonia Vasquez, Carolina Jaramillo

Houston Dash: Bianca Henninger (Jane Campbell 67); Ari Romero (Jazmin Jackmon 85), Amber Brooks, Ally Haran (Ally Prisock 46), Haley Hanson (Satara Murray 81); Betsy Brandon (Cami Privett 46), Kristie Mewis, Christine Nairn; Kealia Ohai (Cece Kizer 46), Sofia Huerta, Ari Calderon (Jamia Fields 46)

Unused Subs: Devon Kerr

