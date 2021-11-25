First Edition – Keeper Notes NWSL Championship Almanac

At last, the NWSL championship game returned last weekend with a tense battle between 2019 finalists Chicago Red Stars and the youngest roster in the league, aka the Washington Spirit. The Spirit prevailed 2-1 in extra time, thanks to Kelley O’Hara’s first NWSL goal since May 2018.

So in honor of the return of the NWSL championship, Keeper Notes has compiled lots of stats, box scores photos and notable details about all eight of the league finals that have been played since 2013 and created the first-ever NWSL Championship Almanac. (Note that this almanac does not include the two Challenge Cup finals.)

A PDF version of the 50+ page NWSL Championship Almanac is available for purchase now. Stay tuned for details about a print version.

Get the Championship Almanac for FREE with the purchase of any PRINT edition of other Keeper Notes almanacs. Offer expires January 2, 2022.

See below for a few preview pages of the Keeper Notes NWSL Championship Almanac.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

