NWSL Players in February Int’l Matches

A total of 55 current NWSL players have been called up to their respective national teams for the upcoming February women’s FIFA international window. They will compete for 14 countries in seven competitions. Below is an overview of who’s been called up, which teams are playing when, and how to watch the games in the USA, if a broadcast is available.

2022 SheBelieves Cup

USA, Czech Republic, Iceland, New Zealand

The 7th edition of the US Soccer-hosted tournament kicks off Thursday in southern California and wraps up in north Texas next week. This year the USWNT will face Czech Republic, New Zealand and Iceland. All three opponents are making their SheBelieves Cup debut.

All but one of the 23-player USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster play in NWSL. Two players are uncapped — 2021 NWSL Rookie of the Year Trinity Rodman and 2021 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year Aubrey Kingsbury (formerly Bledsoe). Becky Sauerbrunn is one game away from joining the double-century club, and Kelley O’Hara is the only player other than Sauerbrunn with more than 100 caps. The leading scorers on this roster are Lynn Williams and Mallory Pugh, both with 18 international goals.

Iceland’s squad features Orlando Pride midfielder Gunny Jonsdottir, while the New Zealand roster boasts Abby Erceg and Katie Bowen (both with North Carolina Courage) plus captain Ali Riley (Angel City FC).

All games air live in the USA — see schedule below. Sunday’s USA vs New Zealand game will be the first USWNT game on ABC since the 1999 Women’s World Cup final!

The winner of the round-robin tournament will be determined by points (3 for a win, 1 for a draw). If needed, the tiebreakers are (in order): goal differential, total goals scored, head-to-head, FIFA ranking. The USWNT have won the tourney four times (2016, 2018, 2020, 2021).

Schedule

Thu 2/17

Iceland vs New Zealand, 7 pm CT on espn3.com

USA vs Czech Republic, 10 pm CT on ESPN & TUDN

Sun 2/20

USA vs New Zealand, 2 pm CT on ABC, espn3.com, Prende TV

Iceland vs Czech Republic, 5 pm CT on espn3.com

Wed 2/23

New Zealand vs Czech Republic, 5 pm CT on espn3.com

USA vs Iceland, 8 pm CT on ESPN2, Prende TV

Arnold Clark Cup

England, Canada, Germany, Spain

The Lionesses host the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup, another 4-team round-robin international tournament. Canada’s roster includes several NWSL players (including uncapped Devon Kerr of the Washington Spirit and Angel City’s recent signing Vanessa Gilles) and England’s features Rachel Daly, the all-time scoring leader of the Houston Dash and the MVP of the 2020 Challenge Cup.

In the USA, every game of the new tournament airs live on Paramount+ and is available for replay afterwards. For viewing info outside the USA, check out the “Where To Watch” link on ArnoldClarkCup.com.

Schedule

Thu 2/17

Germany vs Spain, 8:30 am CT

England vs Canada, 1:30 pm CT

Sun 2/20

England vs Spain, 9:15 am CT

Canada vs Germany, 2:15 pm CT

Wed 2/23

Spain vs Canada, 8:30 am CT

England vs Germany, 1:30 pm CT

Tournoi de France

France, Brazil, Finland, Netherlands

This year marks the second time that the Tournoi de France will be played as a four-team tournament. France won the inaugural 4-team event in 2020 (Covid-19 affected the 2021 schedule). All four Brazilians currently in the NWSL are on Pia Sundhage’s roster for the tournament, including North Carolina’s recent signing, Kerolin, while Finland’s squad features Portland defender Natalia Kuikka.

All six games air live in the USA on beIN Sports Xtra (in both English and Spanish), which is accessible via FuboTV (which allows you to save games) and Fanatiz.

Schedule

Wed 2/16

Brazil vs Netherlands, 12 pm CT

Finland vs France, 2:15 pm CT

Sat 2/19

Finland vs Netherlands, 11 am CT

France vs Brazil, 2:15 pm CT

Tue 2/22

Brazil vs Finland, 8:30 am CT

France vs Netherlands, 1:30 pm CT

Concacaf W Championship qualifying

Costa Rica, Jamaica, Mexico and more

The first window of qualifying for this summer’s Concacaf W Championship in Monterrey features 30 teams competing in six groups of five teams each. The second window of games will be played in April. The six group winners qualify for the final 8-team tournament in July (along with USA and Canada).

Three of the Concacaf teams competing this month feature current NWSL players (and several squads include former NWSL players). Rocky Rodriguez of the Portland Thorns is with Costa Rica; Sydney Schneider (Washington) and Allyson Swaby (Angel City) could suit up for Jamaica and Mexico’s roster features Maria Sanchez (Houston), Jimena Lopez (OL Reign) and Karina Rodriguez (Washington).

In the USA, every game of the new tournament airs live on Paramount+ and is also available for replay afterwards. Mexico’s Thursday match also airs on TUDN.

Schedule (Costa Rica, Mexico, Jamaica)

Thu 2/17

Jamaica vs Barbuda, 6 pm CT

Costa Rica vs St. Kitts & Nevis, 7 pm CT

Mexico vs Suriname, 8 pm CT

Sun 2/20

US Virgin Islands vs Costa Rica, 3 pm CT

Antigua & Barbuda vs Mexico, 3 pm CT

Grenada vs Jamaica, 3 pm CT

Full February schedule for Concacaf W qualifying

Algarve Cup

Sweden, Denmark, Portugal and more

One of the oldest annual tournaments for women’s soccer, the Algarve Cup features just five teams this year after Australia withdrew. Sweden is the only team in the tourney featuring a current NWSL player — defender Julia Roddar of the Washington Spirit.

Sweden faces Denmark and Portugal in the preliminary round (February 16-20); the top two teams of the five after the first round will face off in the Algarve Cup final on February 23.

Pinatar Cup

Ireland, Wales and more

Four teams face off in the second edition of the Pinatar Cup, held in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain. The Ireland and Wales teams both feature current NWSL players — North Carolina’s Denise O’Sullivan (Ireland), OL Reign midfielder and 2021 MVP Jess Fishlock (Wales) and Orlando’s Angharad James.

African Women Cup of Nations qualifying

Nigeria, Cameroon and more

Morocco will host the African Women Cup of Nations this July, and the upcoming February games in Africa serve as the final round of qualifying for this 12-team tournament. The Cup of Nations will serve as 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifying for Africa. There are 10 pairs of countries that will play home-and-home series over the next 10 days.

The only roster that features current NWSL players is Nigeria (coached by former Houston Dash coach Randy Waldrum) — Gotham FC striker Ifeoma Onumonu and Houston Dash forward Michelle Alozie could both suit up for the Super Falcons in their 2-game series against Ivory Coast.

