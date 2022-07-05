Concacaf W Championship: HOW TO WATCH

The Concacaf W Championship kicked off last night in Monterrey, Mexico with a Group A doubleheader. The USWNT defeated Haiti 3-0 off an Alex Morgan brace and Midge Purce’s first Concacaf goal, while Jamaica upset host Mexico 1-0 in the nightcap. Action continues tonight with Costa RIca facing Panama, and Olympic champions Canada taking on Trinidad & Tobago.

The regional tournament serves as qualifying for the both the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Olympics. There are two groups of four teams each; top two teams in each group qualify for Australia-New Zealand 2023, and the two 3rd-place teams will qualify for the Women’s World Cup playoff tournament that will be held in New Zealand next February.

Download the handy Keeper Notes printable PDF schedule of all major international women’s tournaments here.

• All Concacaf W Championship (CWC) games will stream live on Paramount+ in the USA, and a few matches will also be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

• Paramount+ offers a free one-week trial, and offers two inexpensive monthly rates (with and without ads). Note that Paramount+ also includes more than 150 games of 2022 NWSL action (Challenge Cup, regular season, playoffs), the 6-team Women’s Cup in Louisville next month, select UEFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers, men’s Champions League and more. And EVERY game is available on demand afterward.

• You can watch the CWC games any time (although it can take up to two hours after the final whistle for a game to be available for re-watching).

• If you want to watch the CBS Sports coverage but the channel is not part of your cable package, consider signing up for FuboTV or YouTube TV. Both offer free one-week trials. Fubo has several add-on packages that allow access to other soccer coverage (Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, Copa America Feminina, Liga MX Femenil and more).

• ViX is also an option for streaming Concacaf W games, and is FREE, but the games are not available after the live broadcast.

• If you’re in the Houston area, join AO Houston to watch all USWNT games at the Phoenix on Westheimer inside the Loop, or catch the games with Bayou City Republic at the Blue Lion Pub in The Woodlands.

• If you are outside of the USA but still within the Concacaf region, check out this list of broadcast partners by country. Depending on where you are outside of the Concacaf region, the CWC games may be available on the Concacaf app or Facebook page for the Concacaf W Championship, which also features match highlights, player and coach interviews, lineups and more.

• The Keeper Notes WoSo Google Calendar includes all CWC matches, the entire Euro 2022 lineup, Copa America Femenina, Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, NWSL matches and more.

Full Concacaf W Championship schedule

All times listed in Central time (UTC -5)

** indicates match will also air on CBS Sports

Monday, July 4

Group A/USA 3, Haiti 0

Group A/Mexico 0, Jamaica 1

Tuesday, July 5

Group B/Costa Rica vs Panama, 6 pm

Group B/Canada vs T&T, 9 pm

Thursday, July 7

Group A/Jamaica vs USA, 6 pm

Group A/Haiti vs Mexico, 9 pm

Friday, July 8

Group B/T&T vs Costa Rica, 6 pm

Group B/Panama vs Canada, 9 pm

Monday, July 11

Group B/Canada vs Costa Rica, 6 pm

Group B/Panama vs T&T, 6 pm

Group A/USA vs Mexico, 9 pm **

Group A/Jamaica vs Haiti, 9 pm

Thursday, July 14

Semifinals, 6 pm and 9 pm **

(All semifinalists earn direct berths for Australia-New Zealand 2023)

Monday, July 18

Third place game, 6 pm

Championship game, 9 pm

(winner qualifies for Paris 2024)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

