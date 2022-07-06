EURO 2022: HOW TO WATCH

The 2022 edition of the UEFA European Women’s Football Championship — aka the EURO — kicks off today with host country England facing Austria in Group A action at 2 pm CT. Originally scheduled to be played in summer 2021, this tournament was pushed back a year due to the pandemic.

The tournament features four groups of four teams each. The two best teams from each group will advance to the knockout round. This is the 13th edition of the UEFA continental championship, and the second to be hosted by England. The 2022 tournament marks just the second time for the women’s EURO to feature 16 teams.

• All EURO games will air live on one or more ESPN outlets in the USA. See the full schedule below.

• All games will be available via the ESPN+ streaming service and the ESPN app. The service is available for a monthly fee if you don’t already have ESPN channels in your cable package, and can also be bundled with Hulu and Disney subscriptions.

• If you are outside the USA, check this list of broadcasters by country for the EURO. If your country is not listed, the games will be available for free on UEFA.tv.

• Seven players currently signed with NWSL clubs are on EURO 2022 rosters:

Denmark: Nadia Nadim/Louisville

England: Rachel Daly/Houston

Finland: Natalia Kuikka/Portland

Germany: Altmuth Schult/Angel City (will join the club after EURO)

Iceland: Gunny Jonsdottir/Orlando

Northern Ireland: Rebecca Holloway/Louisville

Sweden: Sofia Jakobsson/San Diego

If you're anywhere near central Houston, you can watch any EURO 2022 game at the Phoenix on Westheimer

Full 2022 EURO schedule

All times listed in Central time (UTC -5)

Wednesday, July 6

Group A/England vs Austria, 2 pm, ESPN2, ESPNU

Thursday, July 7

Group A/Norway vs Northern Ireland, 2 pm, ESPN2

Friday, July 8

Group B/Spain vs Finland, 11 am, ESPN+

Group B/Germany vs Denmark, 2 pm, ESPN2

Saturday, July 9

Group C/Portugal vs Switzerland, 11 am, ESPN+

Group C/Netherlands vs Sweden, 2 pm, ESPN2

Sunday, July 10

Group D/Belgium vs Finland, 11 am, ESPN2

Group D/France vs Italy, 2 pm, ESPN+

Monday, July 11

Group A/Austria vs Northern Ireland, 11 am, ESPN2

Group A/England vs Norway, 2 pm, ESPN2

Tuesday, July 12

Group B/Denmark vs Finland, 11 am, ESPN2

Group B/Germany vs Spain, 2 pm, ESPN2

Wednesday, July 13

Group C/Sweden vs Switzerland, 11 am, ESPN2

Group C/Netherlands vs Portugal, 2 pm, ESPN2

Thursday, July 14

Group D/Italy vs Iceland, 11 am, ESPN2

Group D/France vs Belgium, 2 pm, ESPN+

Friday, July 15

Group A/Austria vs Norway, 2 pm, ESPN+

Group A/Northern Ireland vs England, 2 pm, ESPN2

Saturday, July 16

Group B/Denmark vs Spain, 2 pm, ESPN+

Group B/Finland vs Germany, 2 pm, ESPN2

Sunday, July 17

Group C/Sweden vs Portugal, 11 am, ESPN+

Group C/Switzerland vs Netherlands, 11 am, ESPN2

Monday, July 18

Group D/Iceland vs France, 2 pm, ESPN2

Group D/Italy vs Belgium, 2 pm, ESPN+

Wednesday, July 20

Quarterfinal 1/Group A winner vs Group B runner-up, 2 pm, ESPN2

Thursday, July 21

Quarterfinal 2/Group B winner vs Group A runner-up, 2 pm, ESPN2

Friday, July 22

Quarterfinal 3/Group C winner vs Group D runner-up, 2 pm, ESPN2

Saturday, July 23

Quarterfinal 4/Group D winner vs Group C runner-up, 2 pm, ESPN2

Tuesday, July 26

Semifinal/Q1 winner vs Q3 winner, 2 pm, ESPN2

Wednesday, July 27

Semifinal/Q2 winner vs Q4 winner, 2 pm, ESPN2

Sunday, July 31

Final, 11 am, ESPN

