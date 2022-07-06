EURO 2022: HOW TO WATCH

The 2022 edition of the UEFA European Women’s Football Championship — aka the EURO — kicks off today with host country England facing Austria in Group A action at 2 pm CT. Originally scheduled to be played in summer 2021, this tournament was pushed back a year due to the pandemic.
The tournament features four groups of four teams each. The two best teams from each group will advance to the knockout round. This is the 13th edition of the UEFA continental championship, and the second to be hosted by England. The 2022 tournament marks just the second time for the women’s EURO to feature 16 teams.
Download the handy Keeper Notes printable PDF schedule of all major international women’s tournaments here.
• All EURO games will air live on one or more ESPN outlets in the USA. See the full schedule below.
• All games will be available via the ESPN+ streaming service and the ESPN app. The service is available for a monthly fee if you don’t already have ESPN channels in your cable package, and can also be bundled with Hulu and Disney subscriptions.
• If you are outside the USA, check this list of broadcasters by country for the EURO. If your country is not listed, the games will be available for free on UEFA.tv.
• Seven players currently signed with NWSL clubs are on EURO 2022 rosters:
Denmark: Nadia Nadim/Louisville
England: Rachel Daly/Houston
Finland: Natalia Kuikka/Portland
Germany: Altmuth Schult/Angel City (will join the club after EURO)
Iceland: Gunny Jonsdottir/Orlando
Northern Ireland: Rebecca Holloway/Louisville
Sweden: Sofia Jakobsson/San Diego
• If you’re anywhere near central Houston, you can watch any EURO 2022 game at the Phoenix on Westheimer — just ask the staff to put your preferred game on TV and tell them the Keeper sent you!
• The Keeper Notes WoSo Google Calendar includes all 2022 EURO games, the entire Concacaf W lineup, Copa America Femenina, Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, NWSL matches and more.
Full 2022 EURO schedule
All times listed in Central time (UTC -5)
Wednesday, July 6
Group A/England vs Austria, 2 pm, ESPN2, ESPNU
Thursday, July 7
Group A/Norway vs Northern Ireland, 2 pm, ESPN2
Friday, July 8
Group B/Spain vs Finland, 11 am, ESPN+
Group B/Germany vs Denmark, 2 pm, ESPN2
Saturday, July 9
Group C/Portugal vs Switzerland, 11 am, ESPN+
Group C/Netherlands vs Sweden, 2 pm, ESPN2
Sunday, July 10
Group D/Belgium vs Finland, 11 am, ESPN2
Group D/France vs Italy, 2 pm, ESPN+
Monday, July 11
Group A/Austria vs Northern Ireland, 11 am, ESPN2
Group A/England vs Norway, 2 pm, ESPN2
Tuesday, July 12
Group B/Denmark vs Finland, 11 am, ESPN2
Group B/Germany vs Spain, 2 pm, ESPN2
Wednesday, July 13
Group C/Sweden vs Switzerland, 11 am, ESPN2
Group C/Netherlands vs Portugal, 2 pm, ESPN2
Thursday, July 14
Group D/Italy vs Iceland, 11 am, ESPN2
Group D/France vs Belgium, 2 pm, ESPN+
Friday, July 15
Group A/Austria vs Norway, 2 pm, ESPN+
Group A/Northern Ireland vs England, 2 pm, ESPN2
Saturday, July 16
Group B/Denmark vs Spain, 2 pm, ESPN+
Group B/Finland vs Germany, 2 pm, ESPN2
Sunday, July 17
Group C/Sweden vs Portugal, 11 am, ESPN+
Group C/Switzerland vs Netherlands, 11 am, ESPN2
Monday, July 18
Group D/Iceland vs France, 2 pm, ESPN2
Group D/Italy vs Belgium, 2 pm, ESPN+
Wednesday, July 20
Quarterfinal 1/Group A winner vs Group B runner-up, 2 pm, ESPN2
Thursday, July 21
Quarterfinal 2/Group B winner vs Group A runner-up, 2 pm, ESPN2
Friday, July 22
Quarterfinal 3/Group C winner vs Group D runner-up, 2 pm, ESPN2
Saturday, July 23
Quarterfinal 4/Group D winner vs Group C runner-up, 2 pm, ESPN2
Tuesday, July 26
Semifinal/Q1 winner vs Q3 winner, 2 pm, ESPN2
Wednesday, July 27
Semifinal/Q2 winner vs Q4 winner, 2 pm, ESPN2
Sunday, July 31
Final, 11 am, ESPN