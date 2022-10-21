Watch Draw for the 2023 Women’s World Cup TONIGHT

The final draw for the 2023 Women’s World Cup takes place late tonight/tomorrow (depending on where you are) in Auckland, New Zealand. The 32 teams will be drawn into four groups of 8 teams each.

Fans can watch the draw live for free via the FIFA+ app or online. The stream is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm Auckland time Saturday — which translates to a 1:30 am start for US central time. If you need a time zone converter, click here.

Keeper Notes has created a one-page PDF for fans to use as they follow the draw. Download it here!

Twenty-nine of the 32 teams are known; three more will be determined in the February playoff tournament. Check out FIFA’s overview of the draw procedures here.

Teams have been separated into four pots based on the latest women’s FIFA rankings. Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand are in Pot 1 with the top six ranked teams, and the 3 “to be determined” teams are in Pot 4 with the lowest-ranked teams. With the exception of European teams, two countries from the same confederation can be drawn into the same group. No more than two European countries will be in any one group.

Four groups will play their group-stage games entirely in Australia; the other four groups will play the group-stage in New Zealand. For the full schedule of matches, click here. Kickoff times have not been set yet.

