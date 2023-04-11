100 Days Out From the Women’s World Cup

Photo by Jen Cooper/Keeper Notes

The 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off 100 days from today (or 99 days depending on your time zone) and appropriately, today is the busiest day of this year’s international women’s soccer calendar. A total of 26 of the 32 national teams headed to the World Cup are in action today, with more than 20 friendlies plus Mexico’s exhibition match vs. the Houston Dash.

For a mostly comprehensive list of women’s international games today, check out the Keeper Notes women’s soccer calendar and LiveSoccerTV.com. Note that the USWNT faces Ireland tonight in St. Louis — match airs live on HBO Max (English) and NBC Universo/Peacock (Spanish) at 6:30 pm CT.

To honor this milestone day, Keeper Notes is taking a quick look at few “100” World Cup milestones. Be sure to click on the links below for video highlights. Enjoy!

• Germany midfielder (and later head coach) Silvia Neid scored the 100th Women’s World Cup goal in 1995, which was also the first goal of that year’s tournament. In lieu of video of that goal, here’s FIFA’s “100 goal” video that was released before the 2015 edition.

The 100th USWNT goal in World Cup play was scored by Christen Press in 2015, in the opener vs. Australia. Her goal stood up as the game-winner in the 3-1 group stage win.

The 100th Women’s World Cup game was either Canada vs Japan or Argentina vs Germany in fall 2003 — these Group C matches kicked off at the same time to wrap up group play. Canada’s best World Cup performance was in 2003, as they reached the semifinals. Germany won its first of two World Cup titles that year.

The 100th PK attempt in the Women’s World Cup was taken by Megan Rapinoe in the 2019 final vs. Netherlands. She converted her attempt to score what would be the game-winner as well as the goal that clinched the Golden Boot.

In the 50 USWNT matches played over the last eight World Cups, the team has scored 138 goals and conceded only 38, for a fitting +100 goal differential, the best of any team in the tournament’s history.

Four USWNT players earned their 100th cap during a World Cup: Brandi Chastain (1999 semifinal vs. Brazil), Kate Markgraf (2003 group stage vs. Nigeria), Abby Wambach (2007 quarterfinal vs. England) and Hope Solo (2011 semifinal vs France).

