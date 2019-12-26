Every year in late December/early January, Keeper Notes hosts a casual post-holiday gathering — the #DashFamJam — for all Houston Dash fans, featuring video highlights of the previous season, Dash trivia with prizes, giveaways, a Q&A with the head coach plus Dash player appearances!

The 3rd Annual #DashFamJam will be Thursday, January 2 at Brian Ching’s Pitch25 near BBVA Stadium downtown, from 6 pm to 8 pm. The event is FREE and open to all Dash fans. No RSVP necessary!

The Houston Dash supporters group Bayou City Republic will be at Pitch 25 and will have some cool BCR merch for sale!

Video of last year’s head coach Q&A with James Clarkson and Dash trivia game are below. Got a question about #DashFamJam? Ask the Keeper.