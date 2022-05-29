Rachel Daly’s Dash Century

Tonight the Houston Dash host North Carolina Courage in regular-season play, and co-captain Rachel Daly is set to play her 100th regular-season game for the Dash.

The English striker will become just the second player in club history to play 100 games all for the Dash. Kealia (Ohai) Watt played her 100th Houston game back in June 2019 before departing for the Chicago Red Stars the following January.

Daly, a first-round draft pick in 2016 out of St. John’s, has spent her entire NWSL career with Houston. She made her debut in that season’s opener versus Chicago, and quickly opened her scoring account. She logged both a goal and an assist in that match, and her goal was nominated for NWSL Goal of the Week.

Daly has lead the Dash in scoring almost every season she’s been with the club, and last year passed Watt for the all-time club scoring record in both regular season and all competitions.

Four times Rachel Daly has earned NWSL Goal of the Week honors, and one of those goals even made it on ESPN’s SportsCenter:

Her other regular-season honors include two Second XI nods (2018, 2021) and Player of the Month honors for May 2018, when she scored 4 goals from 9 shots on target. Daly also claimed both tournament MVP and Golden Boot honors at the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup in Utah, leading Houston to its first NWSL trophy.

In her 99 regular-season starts to date, Daly has only played as a sub 4 times. She is set to be a starter tonight. Houston’s all-time scoring leader continues to make soccer history — so don’t miss out!

